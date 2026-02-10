N.S. Power announces new President, CEO; Peter Gregg headed to new role with Emera Inc.

Vivek Sood, the new President and CEO of N.S. Power. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Power has announced a leadership transition on Feb. 10.

A new President and CEO will be appointed to lead the utility, which has been committed to serving Nova Scotians with reliable power for more than 100 years.

Peter Gregg, current President and CEO, will leave his role as the head of Nova Scotia Power, effective March 1, 2026, to take on a new role with Emera Inc.

He will be replaced by Vivek Sood, a well known and highly respected Nova Scotia business and community leader and current Nova Scotia Power Board member.

Sood has been a valued member of the Nova Scotia Power Board since June 2024 and spent more than 20 years as a senior leader with Sobeys and Empire Group of Companies.

He has deep experience in corporate strategy and planning, operations, and finance leadership, and a passion for operational excellence, people development, community engagement, strengthening stakeholder relationships, and championing diversity, equity, and inclusion, making him a strong strategic fit to lead the utility in its next chapter.

Gregg will become Executive Vice President, Strategy and Policy with Emera, Inc, the parent company of Nova Scotia Power, leading Corporate Strategy, Government Relations and Corporate Sustainability and Environment, building on his deep expertise in the energy sector, his background in strategy and policy and high-level company leadership.

He has led Nova Scotia Power with distinction since assuming the role of President and CEO in November 2020.

Under his leadership, the company delivered on a number of important initiatives, including significant reliability investments and new major infrastructure projects like the Wasoqonatl Intertie Project in partnership with Mi’kmaw communities and the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

“I’m pleased to welcome Vivek as our new President and CEO of Nova Scotia Power. His business acumen, depth of experience, and deep Nova Scotia roots are a strong asset as we focus on the next chapter, delivering for customers and strengthening relationships with stakeholders,” said Scott Balfour, Board Chair of Nova Scotia Power.

“Additionally, I am grateful to Peter for all he has accomplished at Nova Scotia Power in his tenure as President and CEO.”

“I am proud to join Nova Scotia Power and build on all the great work that is happening across the company,” said Vivek Sood.

“I’m excited to continue to deepen our can-do culture and be the best utility possible as we support the province, our stakeholders, and our communities where our 2,200 employees live and work.”

“I want to thank the entire Nova Scotia Power team for their faith, focus, and dedication over these past years. I have so much confidence in their ability to continue to do the right thing for customers,” said Peter Gregg.

“I am excited about the new opportunities ahead and building on Emera’s strong strategic foundation to deliver future impact.”

In 2026, the utility continues to focus efforts on reliability investments, advancing major infrastructure projects in support of clean energy.

This includes battery storage and the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick Intertie Project, as well as an ongoing focus on fully restoring its systems and business processes in the wake of the April 2025 cyberattack.

These reliability investments are balanced against ongoing efforts to manage rate pressures for customers.