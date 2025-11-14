The Laker News

Sports

Carruthers signs with University of Toledo cross country/track & field team

ByPat Healey

Nov 14, 2025 #Anna Carruthers, #Beaver Bank, #cross country, #Lockview High, #track and field, #University of Toledo
Anna Carruthers of Beaver Bank has committed to Toledo. (Toledo photo)

BEAVER BANK: A Beaver Bank cross country athlete knows where she’s heading upon graduation.

The University of Toledo’s cross country/track & field squad announced they had signed Carruthers earlier this week on their Instagram page. Toledo University cross country

Toledo is an NCAA Division 1 school.

On their post about the signing, it includes the 1500 metre time Carruthers ran of4:34.75 and the 3000 metre time of 9:41.49.

Carruthers, in Grade 12 at Lockview High, won both the Senior Girls Capital Regional Championships at Point Pleasant Park and the provincial Senior Girls Championships in New Minas.


By Pat Healey

Related Post

Sports

Pro Stock Tour releases 2026 schedule

Nov 14, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Three goal second, third periods power Senior Penguins to victory

Nov 13, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Green, Hannaford earn U-Sports national awards accolades

Nov 12, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants Featured News

Holland Road Elementary students warm hearts with Big Give winter drive

November 14, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Carruthers signs with University of Toledo cross country/track & field team

November 14, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants Featured

Date announced for Elmsdale Christmas tree lighting

November 14, 2025 Pat Healey
News

HIAA welcomes new VP, People, Culture & Belonging

November 14, 2025 Pat Healey