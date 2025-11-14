Carruthers signs with University of Toledo cross country/track & field team

Anna Carruthers of Beaver Bank has committed to Toledo. (Toledo photo)

BEAVER BANK: A Beaver Bank cross country athlete knows where she’s heading upon graduation.

The University of Toledo’s cross country/track & field squad announced they had signed Carruthers earlier this week on their Instagram page. Toledo University cross country

Toledo is an NCAA Division 1 school.

On their post about the signing, it includes the 1500 metre time Carruthers ran of4:34.75 and the 3000 metre time of 9:41.49.

Carruthers, in Grade 12 at Lockview High, won both the Senior Girls Capital Regional Championships at Point Pleasant Park and the provincial Senior Girls Championships in New Minas.



