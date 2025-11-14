The Laker News

Pro Stock Tour releases 2026 schedule

ByPat Healey

Gage Gilby in the 25G leads Sam Rogers in the 0 out of turn two during a Kenny U-Pull 150 heat race. (Healey photo)

HALIFAX: The management of the Fort Garry Industries (FGI) Pro Stock Tour is happy to announce their 2026 racing schedule.

The Tour will once again visit four of the top paved ovals in the Maritimes with ten races creating the chase for the 2026 FGI Pro Stock Tour championship, which will see the champion win $15,000 when the dust settles on Saturday, September 26 at Scotia Speedworld outside of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Scotia Speedworld will be home to four events on the schedule again this season.

The races fall on mainstay traditional dates with the Season Opener on Saturday, May 23, the third race of the season on Saturday, June 20, the Summer Clash 250 on Saturday, August 8 and the Season Finale on Saturday, September 26.

The biggest change in the 2026 schedule comes in the way of Oyster Bed Speedway in Prince Edward Island seeing their second date shift two weeks earlier.

The Pro Stock Tour will now dock at the Island oval on Saturday, August 29, just over a month after being there for the first time in 2026 on Saturday, July 25.

The Oyster Bed Bridge, Prince Edward Island oval has given the FGI Pro Stock Tour some edge-of-your-seat action in the past, and these two dates should be no exception.

The Oyster Bed Speedway date change makes way for a September return to Riverside International Speedway in James River, Nova Scotia.

The Tour ran their penultimate event at the high banked oval for several seasons and will return to Antigonish to set the stage for the season finale two weeks later at Scotia Speedworld.

The Tour will also head to Riverside International Speedway on Saturday, June 27 in a double header with the NASCAR Canada Series and on Saturday, July 18 for the IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis.

The lone trip to Petty International Raceway in River Glade, New Brunswick is set for Race Two on the season on Saturday, June 6.

New Brunswick driver Ashton Tucker (Miramichi, NB) locked up the 2025 FGI Pro Stock Tour title on the strength of an October victory at the quarter mile bullring.

The season will be celebrated at the 2026 Awards Banquet, held for a third consecutive season at the Best Western Hotel and Suites Dartmouth in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Full information on the 2026 schedule, including race lap lengths, start times, event sponsors, ticketing information and more, will be released as their season inches closer.

2026 FGI PRO STOCK TOUR SCHEDULE

DateHost VenueLocation
Saturday, May 23rdScotia SpeedworldHalifax, Nova Scotia
Saturday, June 6thPetty International RacewayRiver Glade, New Brunswick
Saturday, June 20thScotia SpeedworldHalifax, Nova Scotia
Saturday, June 27thRiverside International SpeedwayJames River, Nova Scotia
Saturday, July 18thRiverside International SpeedwayJames River, Nova Scotia
Saturday, July 25thOyster Bed SpeedwayOyster Bed Bridge, Prince Edward Island
Saturday, August 8thScotia SpeedworldHalifax, Nova Scotia
Saturday, August 29thOyster Bed SpeedwayOyster Bed Bridge, Prince Edward Island
Saturday, September 12thRiverside International SpeedwayJames River, Nova Scotia
Saturday, September 26thScotia SpeedworldHalifax, Nova Scotia
   
Awards Banquet  
Saturday, November 7thBest Western Hotel and SuitesDartmouth, Nova Scotia

By Pat Healey

