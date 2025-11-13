The Laker News

Three goal second, third periods power Senior Penguins to victory

ByPat Healey

Nov 13, 2025 #Bryan Gillis, #East Hants, #Lantz, #NSSHL, #Senior Penguins
East Hants celebrates Will Thompson's goal. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: Three different East Hants Senior Penguins scored twice as they stayed undefeated in the young Nova Scotia Senior Hockey League.

The Pens defeated Antigonish 8-1 on Remembrance Day in a regular season game in the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

It was the fourth straight win for the Pens.

Makail Parker, Captain Taylor Burke, and Tyler Noseworthy each had tow goals for the winners.

Parker and Noseworthy also chipped in with a pair of helpers apiece.

Single goals were scored by Regan Spears and Cedric Ralph.

Multiple assist games were recorded by Ralph and Will Thompson.

Single assists were credited to Burke; Andrew Shewfelt; Cam Pound; Connor Rogers; and Jimmy Scullion.

East Hants was sent to the sin bin for 20 penalty minutes in the game, while the Bulldogs were penalized for 22 penalty minutes.

Bryan Gillis turned away 32 of 33 pucks sent his way for the victory in goal.

