Green, Hannaford earn U-Sports national awards accolades

ByPat Healey

Nov 12, 2025 #AUS, #CBU Capers, #Elmsdale, #Enfield, #Fall River, #Grace Hannaford, #Hammonds Plains, #Luke Green, #soccer, #St. F.X. X-men, #U-Sports
Fall River's Luke Green is a second team All Canadian. (Submitted photo/St FX FB)

FALL RIVER: A pair of local soccer players took home national accolades at the U-Sport national men’s and women’s soccer championship.

Luke Green, who was in his fifth year with the ST. F.X. X-Men men’s soccer team, was named to the second team All-Canadian squad at nationals.

The Fall River product, listed as a defender, is studying Business Administration.

He played in all 12 regular season AUS games for the X-Men scoring one goal.

Grace Hannaford is a first team All Canadian. (CBU Capers photo)

On the women’s side, Grace Hannaford earned first team U-Sports All-Canadian women’s soccer honours.

Hannaford, who had called Enfield home but now is listed as from Hammonds Plains by U-Sport, suits up with the Cape Breton University Capers.

She is studying Science at CBU and was in her fourth year with the Sydney-based squad.

Hannaford scored six times and assisted on four others. Four of the goals were game winners

Green, Hannaford earn U-Sports national awards accolades

