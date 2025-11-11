Gillis named as goalie coach for U-15 Major Rangers hockey club

Bryan Gillis has been announced as the new goalie coach for the U15 AAA Rangers, who play in Lantz. (Submitted photo)

LANTZ: An East Hants hockey player that has made a name for himself playing at the World Junior A Challenge, BCHL, and four Allan Cup championships is going to being passing on his expertise locally.

Bryan Gillis, who co-owns and operates ADAPT Fitness in the Elmsdale Business Park, has been named as the new goalie coach for The Rangers Hockey Club who play in the N.S. U-15 Major Hockey League.

Gillis grew up playing in the East Hants Minor Hockey system and brings more than 20 years of goalie coaching experience and a deep understanding of the game to the Rangers.

The Rangers are backstopped in net by goaltenders Jorja Murray-Chapman and Mason MacKinnon.

Gillis has played at multiple levels, including Canadian university hockey, and professionally. He continues to compete in Senior Hockey with the hometown East Hants Senior Penguins.

He represented Team Canada East at the World Junior A Challenge, competed in four Allan Cups—winning the title in 2017—and most recently captured the Newfoundland Herder Memorial Championship, where he was named MVP in the 2024-25 season.

Gillis also serves as President of the Sr. Penguins in the inaugural season of the Nova Scotia Senior Hockey League.

“I’m excited to work with the Rangers this season and look forward to helping our goalies develop and compete at a high level,” said Gillis. “Player and goalie development is a passion of mine, and I’m eager to contribute to the organization.”

The Rangers schedule can be found on the league’s official website here

They are slated to be back in action on Nov. 22 when they face the Halifax Wolverines in a 7 p.m. puck drop at the Halifax Civic Arena, before hosting The Gulls in Lantz on Nov. 23 at the Keith Miller Arena in an 11 a.m. start.