The Laker News

Sports East Hants

Jr B Pens hosting Pink in the Rink game this Friday night

ByPat Healey

Nov 11, 2025 #cancer, #East Hants, #East Hants Bitars Ristorante Penguins, #Jr B Penguins, #Lantz, #NSJHL, #Pink in the Rink
East Hants celebrates a goal. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins will be doing their part for hockey fights cancer this Friday night.

The Fred Fox leading Pens will host the Capstone Colts in a Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League game in the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Puck drop for the game is set for 7:30 p.m.

East Hants will look to pick up win 12 in their 14th game of the year against the Colts, who have nine wins and are in third in the same division.

(Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The team is encouraging everyone to come on out and help them in the battle against cancer.

East Hants his raffling off autographed pink jerseys that each player signs as a fundraiser for Hockey Fights Cancer.

More details on that is available on the Jr B Pens Facebook page (click this link)

The team is also accepting donations at the door or via e-transfer to jrbpenguins@gmail.com towards the fight against cancer.

A donation will be made to the Beatrice Hunter Cancer Research Institute in Halifax.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Sports East Hants

Gillis named as goalie coach for U-15 Major Rangers hockey club

Nov 11, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports East Hants

Pens, Bulldogs set for battle of undefeated N.S. Senior Hockey League teams

Nov 9, 2025 Pat Healey
News East Hants

Nova Scotians invited to share suggestions as budget engagement begins

Nov 9, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Food banks in N.S see more than 43,000 visits during one month span

November 11, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports East Hants

Gillis named as goalie coach for U-15 Major Rangers hockey club

November 11, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Photos/Video: Remembrance Day livestream (full edit) from Waverley

November 11, 2025 Pat Healey
News

RCMP nab three motorists for impaired driving in HRM over the weekend

November 11, 2025 Pat Healey