Jr B Pens hosting Pink in the Rink game this Friday night

East Hants celebrates a goal. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins will be doing their part for hockey fights cancer this Friday night.

The Fred Fox leading Pens will host the Capstone Colts in a Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League game in the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Puck drop for the game is set for 7:30 p.m.

East Hants will look to pick up win 12 in their 14th game of the year against the Colts, who have nine wins and are in third in the same division.

(Submitted photo)

The team is encouraging everyone to come on out and help them in the battle against cancer.

East Hants his raffling off autographed pink jerseys that each player signs as a fundraiser for Hockey Fights Cancer.

More details on that is available on the Jr B Pens Facebook page (click this link)

The team is also accepting donations at the door or via e-transfer to jrbpenguins@gmail.com towards the fight against cancer.

A donation will be made to the Beatrice Hunter Cancer Research Institute in Halifax.