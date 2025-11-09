The Laker News

Sports East Hants

Pens, Bulldogs set for battle of undefeated N.S. Senior Hockey League teams

ByPat Healey

Nov 9, 2025 #Antigonish Bulldogs, #Bryan Gillis, #East Hants, #East Hants Senior Penguins, #East Hants Sportspelx, #Lantz, #N.S. Senior Hockey League, #NSSHL, #Remembrance Day, #Tyler Noseworthy
The captain Taylor Burke celebrates a goal for the Pens. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The East Hants Senior Penguins will look to remain undefeated this Tuesday afternoon in Nova Scotia Senior Hockey League play.

Captain Taylor Burke and his Pens will host the Antigonish Bulldogs, who are also undefeated in the Northumberland Division of the NSSHL.

Game time on Remembrance Day is set for 2:30 p.m. in the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The Bulldogs enter the game having played just twice scoring nine goals and surrendering two in those games.

East Hants enters the game having played three times, turning the red light on 18 times while giving up 11 goals.

Both teams will look to keep their perfect records in tact following this game.

Tickets are available for the contest at: East Hants vs Antigonish Nov. 11

