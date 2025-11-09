Nova Scotians invited to share suggestions as budget engagement begins

Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr. (Province of N.S. photo)

HALIFAX: Nova Scotians are invited to share their suggestions on what should be in the 2026-27 budget – and what should not.

“The next provincial budget will be about growing our economy and addressing our deficit. We’ll be making decisions that will allow us to do both,” said John Lohr, Minister of Finance and Treasury Board.

“We want to hear Nova Scotians’ ideas about how we can build a stronger economy, one that helps more Nova Scotians get good jobs and generate money we can use to support the services we need.”

People can submit suggestions by:

– emailing budget@novascotia.ca

– mailing them to:

Department of Finance and Treasury Board ATTN: Budget Engagement, P.O. Box 187, Halifax, N.S., B3J 2N3

– providing them to their MLA; contact information is available at: https://nslegislature.ca/members/profile.

More information about the engagement is available at https://novascotia.ca/budget-engagement/.

The deadline for submissions is December 12.

Quick Facts:

– the latest 2025-26 budget update, in September, included the following projections:

– a $1.2-billion deficit

– $18.1 billion in expenses, $503 million higher than budget estimates

– $16.5 billion in revenue, $44.9 million lower than budget estimates