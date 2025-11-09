The Laker News

Planet Fitness Gym to anchor First Lake Town centre development

ByPat Healey

Construction is set to resume at First Lake Town Centre. (Submitted photo/Councillor Billy Gillis)

LOWER SACKVILLE: A Planet Fitness Gym will be the anchor tenant at a commercial development at First Lake Town Centre in Lower Sackville.,

Councillor Billy Gillis posted an update on the construction at the site on his official Facebook page.

In the update, Gillis said that construction has resumed on First Lake Town Center and starting to take shape.

“Originally planned for residential units, the old Staples site will now be converted to retail and commercial space to complement the two by six storey residential buildings at the rear of the site,” he said.

He said the front exterior will be completed first, then the parking lot entrance and driveway will be resurfaced.

“The detours are to be removed by the end of this year,” said Gillis.

The anchor tenant is going to be a Planet Fitness Gym coming to Lower Sackville.

It is expected to be open in late Spring /Summer of 2026.

