Community candlelight vigil planned for Lucy and Adalind on Nov. 16

A community candlelight vigil for the families of Lucy Cable-Munroe (left) and Adalind Gaul will be held on Nov. 16 in Fall River. (Submitted photo; created using Canva)

FALL RIVER: As the healing process continues for the families of Lucy Cable-Munroe and Adalind Gaul, and the community they have touched so much, a candlelight vigil will be held.

The vigil in honour of Lucy and Adalind, and with their families’ blessing, has been arranged by organizers whose aim is to allow the community to come together as one to recognize and honour the two beautiful girls who touched so many in their young lives.

On Sunday November 16 from 6-7 p.m. at Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary School’s soccer field, the community will gather to remember, reflect, and support one another.

It will be a peaceful time to come together — to honour, to grieve, and to remind the families that they are surrounded by love.

The evening will include gentle live music, heartfelt words and a moment of candlelit silence to honour the girls.

Flameless candles will be provided. Please dress warmly and carpool if possible.

Volunteers will help direct parking.

This gathering is being organized by local volunteers with the support of community groups and businesses.

More information at the Facebook event page: Community Candlelight Vigil