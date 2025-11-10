We Will Remember Them; Waverley Legion Remembrance Day service will be livestreamed

The cenotaph at the Waverley Legion with handmade poppies from students at Waverley Memorial School. (Healey file photo/2023)

WAVERLEY: They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.

The Ode comes from For the Fallen, a poem by English poet and writer Laurence Binyon.

On Remembrance Day, Nov 11, veterans will be remembered and honoured by people around the world for their sacrifices.

At the Waverley Legion, services will be held beginning at approximately 10;45 a.m. A service will be held at Windsor Junction as well.

The service in Waverley will be livestreamed beginning at approximately 10:45 a.m.

It can be found here: Remembrance Day 2025 Waverley Legion service

The livestream is a production of Dagley Media and The Laker News.

There will also be Remembrance Day Services across the communities that span the Laker News coverage area.

Lest We Forget.

Handmade wreaths and crosses lay at the cenotaph at the Waverley Legion. (Healey file photo/2023)