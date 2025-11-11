Police charge man who barricaded himself in Waverley home

WAVERLEY: A man who barricaded himself inside a home on Waverley Road last month has been charged by RCMP.
In a release, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment spokesperson confirmed they are charging the man who was armed and had barricaded himself inside the home.
On October 27, RCMP officers responded to a report of a barricaded person, alone with a weapon, inside a residence on Waverley Rd.
General duty officers, as well as RCMP Police Dog Services, the Nova Scotia RCMP Emergency Response Team, and a crisis negotiator, attended the scene.
The man was safely arrested.
ADVERTISEMENT:
The man did not reside at the home in question.
A 35-year-old man from Myers Point will be facing a charge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm.
He was released on conditions.
The man, who’s name cannot be released until the charges are first brought before the courts, is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.
File #: 25-155556