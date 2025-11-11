Police charge man who barricaded himself in Waverley home

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

WAVERLEY: A man who barricaded himself inside a home on Waverley Road last month has been charged by RCMP.

In a release, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment spokesperson confirmed they are charging the man who was armed and had barricaded himself inside the home.

On October 27, RCMP officers responded to a report of a barricaded person, alone with a weapon, inside a residence on Waverley Rd.

General duty officers, as well as RCMP Police Dog Services, the Nova Scotia RCMP Emergency Response Team, and a crisis negotiator, attended the scene.

The man was safely arrested.

The man did not reside at the home in question.

A 35-year-old man from Myers Point will be facing a charge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm.

He was released on conditions.

The man, who’s name cannot be released until the charges are first brought before the courts, is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

File #: 25-155556