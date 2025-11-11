RCMP nab three motorists for impaired driving in HRM over the weekend

RCMP badge. (Police photo)

HRM: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment arrested three individuals for impaired driving in separate weekend incidents.

On November 7, at approximately 10:50 p.m., RCMP officers responded to an automatic crash notification on Crouchers Point Rd in Glen Haven.

Upon arrival, they found a Range Rover on its roof with no one inside.

Through the investigation, officers located the driver at his home with two child passengers. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries; the child passengers were not physically injured.

The man, a 43-year-old from Glen Haven, was arrested, provided two breath samples of 170 mg%, and was released on conditions.

He will appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of Impaired Driving Over 80 mg% and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm.

On November 8, at approximately 1:51 a.m., RCMP officers responded to a report of an eastbound Hyundai Elantra driving erratically on Hwy. 103 near Tantallon.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Hammonds Plains Rd. and observed signs of impairment from the driver, a 55-year-old woman from Chester Basin.

After a roadside sobriety test, the woman was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and transported to the Tantallon RCMP Detachment.

She was assessed by an RCMP Drug Recognition Expert, who determined she was impaired by drug.

The woman was released and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.

On November 8, at approximately 11:30 p.m., an RCMP officer attempted to stop a GMC Sierra on Sackville Dr. in Lower Sackville when it took off and crashed into a guardrail on the Hwy. 101 overpass.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and a passenger was not physically injured.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from Acadieville, New Brunswick, was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Flight from Police.

A blood demand was given to the driver before he was transported to hospital by EHS.

He was released on conditions and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

Drivers who use drugs or alcohol and get behind the wheel risk their lives and the lives of everyone else on the road. To report a suspected impaired driver, call 911.

File #: 25-161912, 25-161955, 25-162408