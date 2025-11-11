Photos/Video: Remembrance Day livestream (full edit) from Waverley

WAVERLEY: Here is the edited version of the Remembrance Day Livestream of the service held at the Waverley Legion on Nov. 11, 2025.
There was a huge crowd on hand for the service under cloudy skies.
Everyone had the opportunity to go warm up inside following the service with some hot chocolate/coffee/tea, hot dogs, and chowder.
An afternoon of music, featuring the Lakeview Jam Band, continued for those who stayed around.
The livestream was supported by MP Braedon Clark and Top Rank Martial Arts.
It was a production of The Laker News and Dagley Media.
