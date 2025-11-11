Photos/Video: Remembrance Day livestream (full edit) from Waverley

Some children carry a wreath with a Cadet nearby towards the Waverley Legion cenotaph. (Dagley Media

WAVERLEY: Here is the edited version of the Remembrance Day Livestream of the service held at the Waverley Legion on Nov. 11, 2025.

There was a huge crowd on hand for the service under cloudy skies.

Everyone had the opportunity to go warm up inside following the service with some hot chocolate/coffee/tea, hot dogs, and chowder.

An afternoon of music, featuring the Lakeview Jam Band, continued for those who stayed around.

The livestream was supported by MP Braedon Clark and Top Rank Martial Arts.

It was a production of The Laker News and Dagley Media.

(Dagley Media photo)

Ashley Stobo and her daughter walk to place a wreath at the cenotaph at the Waverley Legion service on Remembrance Day. (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

The bagpiper plays. (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

Rev. Michael Tutton (Dagley Media photo)

Joe Cormier. (Dagley Media photo)