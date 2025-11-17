Dragons kick off high school girls basketball season with teamwork victory

FALL RIVER: The Lockview High Lady Dragons got out to an explosive start in their home opener and didn’t look back.
Led by Isabel Ralph’s 17 points, Lockview High scorched Woodlawn High 81-42 for the home court victory before the home town fans.
The team actually spread the offence around after Ralph’s big game scoring wise.
Calla Angel had 11 points and Avery MacFarlane had 10 points;
Emily Ralph contributed eight points; while Aleigh Mumford and Sophie Katountas each had seven points apiece.
