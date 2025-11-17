The Laker News

Sports

Dragons kick off high school girls basketball season with teamwork victory

ByPat Healey

Nov 17, 2025 #Aleigh Mumford, #Calla Angel, #girls basketball, #Isabel Ralph, #Lady Dragons, #LHS, #Lockview High
A Lockview High player tries to get her balance after grabbing the ball before it went out of bounds. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: The Lockview High Lady Dragons got out to an explosive start in their home opener and didn’t look back.

Led by Isabel Ralph’s 17 points, Lockview High scorched Woodlawn High 81-42 for the home court victory before the home town fans.

The team actually spread the offence around after Ralph’s big game scoring wise.

Calla Angel had 11 points and Avery MacFarlane had 10 points;

Emily Ralph contributed eight points; while Aleigh Mumford and Sophie Katountas each had seven points apiece.

Aleigh Mumford of the Lockview High Dragons looks to get a scoring drive going for her squad. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Some big fans in the crowd for Avery MacKinnon. (Healey photo)
Aleigh Mumford drives towards the net. (Healey photo)
Calla Angel of the Dragons goes for a long shot during game action. (Healey photo)
Ava Manley, no 12 of the Dragons, looks for a teammate to pass the ball too. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

No. 3 Isabel Ralph of LHS Dragons yells play instructions to teammates as she brings the ball up the court. (Healey photo)
Lockview High’s Calla Angel (no. 7) stretches for the ball during game action at Lockview High last week. (Healey photo)
Emily Ralph grabs the ball and looks for a quick pass. (Healey photo)
Lyric LePage of the Lady Dragons reaches for the ball as an opponent defends against her nearby. (Healey photo)

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Sports

Carruthers signs with University of Toledo cross country/track & field team

Nov 14, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Pro Stock Tour releases 2026 schedule

Nov 14, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Three goal second, third periods power Senior Penguins to victory

Nov 13, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Police charge man for flight from police, assaulting an officer

November 17, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Dragons kick off high school girls basketball season with teamwork victory

November 17, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Santa, Mrs. Claus joining the fun at Fall River Christmas tree lighting and Lions Xmas Express parade of lights on Nov. 22

November 17, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants

Elmsdale business accepting female hygiene products for local food bank

November 17, 2025 Pat Healey