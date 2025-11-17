Dragons kick off high school girls basketball season with teamwork victory

A Lockview High player tries to get her balance after grabbing the ball before it went out of bounds. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: The Lockview High Lady Dragons got out to an explosive start in their home opener and didn’t look back.

Led by Isabel Ralph’s 17 points, Lockview High scorched Woodlawn High 81-42 for the home court victory before the home town fans.

The team actually spread the offence around after Ralph’s big game scoring wise.

Calla Angel had 11 points and Avery MacFarlane had 10 points;

Emily Ralph contributed eight points; while Aleigh Mumford and Sophie Katountas each had seven points apiece.

Aleigh Mumford of the Lockview High Dragons looks to get a scoring drive going for her squad. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Some big fans in the crowd for Avery MacKinnon. (Healey photo)

Aleigh Mumford drives towards the net. (Healey photo)

Calla Angel of the Dragons goes for a long shot during game action. (Healey photo)

Ava Manley, no 12 of the Dragons, looks for a teammate to pass the ball too. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

No. 3 Isabel Ralph of LHS Dragons yells play instructions to teammates as she brings the ball up the court. (Healey photo)

Lockview High’s Calla Angel (no. 7) stretches for the ball during game action at Lockview High last week. (Healey photo)

Emily Ralph grabs the ball and looks for a quick pass. (Healey photo)

Lyric LePage of the Lady Dragons reaches for the ball as an opponent defends against her nearby. (Healey photo)