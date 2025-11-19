The Laker News

Registration opening for Parks & Recreation winter programming soon 

ByPat Healey

Nov 19, 2025 #Halifax, #HRM, #Parks & Recreation, #winter, #winter programming
Participants take a walk on the snow by snowshoe. (HRM photo/submitted)

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that registration will open for winter recreation programming soon.

Parks & Recreation offers a variety of innovative, cost-effective programming led by local, passionate instructors in a judgement-free zone.

Programming is offered in numerous fields, including health, wellness, outdoor and artistic and is available for residents of all ages and abilities.  

Many programs are available at local community centres, which can help limit travel time.

Access to discounted recreation opportunities is also available for children, youth and adults in financial need through the Recreation Affordable Access Program

Registration for winter recreation programming will open on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

Registration for winter aquatics and skating programming will open on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. 

A full list of all programs and information on how to register can be found on halifax.ca/MyRec.  

By Pat Healey

