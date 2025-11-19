The Laker News

HRM Mayor Fillmore advocates for affordability in municipal budget for 2026/2027

ByPat Healey

Mayor Andy Fillmore during an interview with the Laker News in Fall River during the campaign. (Dagley Media photo)

HALIFAX/FALL RIVER: Halifax Regional Council’s Budget Committee began developing the 2026/27 municipal budget on Nov. 19.

“Affordability is the top concern for everyone right now,” says Halifax Regional Municipality Mayor Andy Fillmore.

“Our job at City Hall must be to reduce the property tax burden on residents as much as possible.”

In April 2025, Mayor Fillmore presented a motion directing municipal staff to develop a bare-bones budget with the only increases coming from unavoidable expenses – such as inflation, contractual obligations, and mandatory provincial contributions.

That bare-bones budget includes an increase of $88.9 million – or an average tax bill increase of approximately 10.5%.

This would come on top of potential 2.4% rate increase from Nova Scotia Power and a 36% increase from Halifax Water.

“These additional costs are simply too high for residents,” continued Mayor Fillmore. “Every decision we make must reflect the realities our residents face.”

At Wednesday’s Budget Committee meeting, Mayor Fillmore presented a motion that tasked municipal staff to find further savings. This includes exploring a 10% cut to program grants, reducing the Climate Action Tax by one-third, and implementing a staffing freeze.

This motion was adopted, and the Budget Committee will make further decisions on these items in the coming months.

“Nothing is off the table,” concluded Mayor Fillmore.

“But through constructive conversations around the Council table and a focus on delivering our core services, I believe we can make decisions that are both responsible and compassionate.”

By Pat Healey

