Men charged for drug offences following traffic stop by RCMP

ByPat Healey

An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

GOFFS: Two men, 41-years-old and 37-years-old, have been charged by RCMP for drug offences after a traffic stop in Goffs.

On November 18, at approximately 9:43 p.m., an RCMP officer was conducting proactive patrols of Hwy. 102 in Goffs when they observed a Ford F150 truck travelling northbound. 

“The officer queried the truck’s license plate and saw it had been involved in an alleged gas theft recently,” an RCMP spokesperson said.

A traffic stop was initiated and the officer learned the driver did not have a license. 

The officer also observed an illicit drug in the center console and arrested both the driver and passenger. 

A search of the vehicle and occupants located cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and cash. 

The driver, Shawn Arthur Gallant, 41, of Halifax Regional Municipality, and passenger, James Boyd Ashton Mason, 37, of Halifax, are charged with two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine and crystal methamphetamine). 

Both men will be appearing in Dartmouth Provincial Court on November 19.

File #: 25-167629

By Pat Healey

