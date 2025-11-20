HRM releases 2024/25 Strategic Priorities Plan Progress Report

HRM logo

HALIFAX/BEAVER BANK: The Halifax Regional Municipality has released the 2024/25 Strategic Priorities Plan Progress Report.

This annual report provides a high-level analysis on the municipality’s progress in delivering Regional Council’s priorities and the management of municipal services, staff and finances, using strategic indicators.

This is the fourth annual report on the 2021-25 Strategic Priorities Plan.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Strategic Performance Snapshot, the municipality’s public-facing dashboard has also been updated with data for 2024/25.

This online tool is a ‘snapshot’ in time based on data that is updated annually to provide residents with insights on how the municipality is performing.

To view the full report and explore the dashboard, visit: halifax.ca/budget.