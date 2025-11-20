N.S. supporting local food in hospitals, universities

Minister of Agriculture Greg Morrow. (Submitted photo)

GREENWICH, KINGS COUNTY: Nova Scotia is helping make more local food available in hospitals, universities and other public institutions across the province.



Through the Institutional Development Expansion and Advancement (IDEA) program, there is new support for farmers, processors and distribution hubs to scale up to meet institutions’ needs.

There is also funding available for public institutions to buy more local food through their food service programs.



Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow announced the program November 19, at the Harvesting Connections Forum in Greenwich, Kings County.



“Selling more local foods to hospitals, universities and other public institutions opens up much-needed new market opportunities for our farmers,”said Minister Morrow.

“Together, we can strengthen our local food system and boost our economy.”

The program is a partnership between the Department of Agriculture and the Nova Scotia Loyal team at the Department of Growth and Development.

It builds on other institutional procurement efforts that currently support more than a dozen projects across the province and is part of the government’s broader effort to build a sustainable, robust food system



Quotes:

“Nova Scotia Loyal helps to turn local pride into local growth

“By working together, we are helping farmers and processors grow their businesses while ensuring Nova Scotians in our hospitals and public institutions have access to fresh, healthy, local food.”

— Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Growth and Development



“H&E Keddy Bros. is proud to be involved with the Institutional Development Expansion and Advancement program and the positive impact it will have across institutions in Nova Scotia.

“As a locally owned and operated Nova Scotia business, we take great pride in being part of initiatives like IDEA that create more opportunities for local produce/products to be used right here at home.”

— Brad Keddy, General Manager, H&E Keddy Bros. Ltd.

“I am very excited to see focus and investment in this area. There is so much opportunity to build strong relationships between large-scale food service operations and local food producers and businesses.

“There are unique challenges in procurement for the institutional sector, and it is very encouraging to see Nova Scotia take the time to thoughtfully address them for the benefit of everyone.”

— Rai-Lee Gardiner, Director of Engagement and Wellness, Dalhousie University Food Services



Quick Facts:

– the IDEA program has a budget of $860,000

– the program has already engaged major partners including Nova Scotia Health, the IWK Health Centre and Dalhousie University, as well as food service distributors Gordon Food Service, OH Armstrong Food Service, Sysco, Agri Growers and H&E Keddy Bros. Ltd.

– this project supports the Province’s mandate to encourage local food consumption, with a goal of having 20 per cent of all food spending by Nova Scotians directly toward locally produced food by 2030

– it also aligns with the institutional procurement target of sourcing more than 20 per cent of food used in provincial government institutions from Nova Scotia suppliers