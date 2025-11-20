N.S. reaches agreements to remove trade barriers in key sectors

Minister John Lohr at a previous announcement. Province of Nova Scotia photo)

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia has reached agreements with the federal government and other provinces and territories in three key areas that will strengthen the local economy and expand market access for Nova Scotian businesses.



The agreements, reached at the Committee on Internal Trade meeting in Yellowknife Wednesday, November 19, will advance work to remove internal trade barriers related to the sale of goods, trucking and financial services.



“This is an important next step in Nova Scotia’s tireless efforts to remove interprovincial trade barriers that have held our local economies back for too long,” said Finance and Treasury Board Minister John Lohr, who represented Nova Scotia at the meeting.

“We believe in free trade nationwide, and these agreements show a commitment to remove barriers that have been in place since Confederation.

“It will take time to fully implement these changes, but we’re committed to getting the work done and making exceptions only if necessary.”

The Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement on the Sale of Goods will allow most goods that are lawfully sold in one jurisdiction to be lawfully sold in other provinces or territories without additional requirements. It does not include food, live animals, alcoholic beverages, tobacco or plants.



Once implemented, Nova Scotia will be one of the most open markets for the mutual recognition of goods.

Exceptions are expected for health and safety reasons and relate to cannabis, vaping products and used beekeeping equipment.



Other agreements include:

– a memorandum of understanding for interprovincial trucking that will allow safe and efficient movement of goods and services following national safety standards related to steering axle weights; signage, lighting and flags for oversized vehicles; entry level training and more

– amendments to the Canada Free Trade Agreement to include a financial services chapter that will enhance market access and reduce barriers for Canadian financial service providers such as banks, credit unions, insurance companies and lenders.



Federal and provincial ministers also discussed ongoing efforts to make it easier for certified workers to move between provinces and territories, as well as other important priority areas for future collaborative work, such as housing and construction.

Nova Scotia amended its building code regulations earlier this year so that factory-built (modular) buildings that meet national standards can be installed in the province and are exempt from additional Nova Scotia-specific standards.

More than $530 billion worth of goods and services moves across provincial and territorial borders every year – equal to 20 per cent of Canada’s gross domestic product.



Quotes:

“Nova Scotia is proud to be a national leader in reducing red tape and improving service, which includes removing internal trade barriers to make it easier to do business in our province.

“The Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement is a major step toward implementing the vision set out in Nova Scotia’s Free Trade and Mobility Within Canada Act – one Canadian economy, not 13.

“By giving our businesses better access to markets across the country, we’re making real progress toward a more competitive and resilient Canada, and we’re committed to keeping that momentum going.”

— Timothy Halman, Minister responsible for the Office of Service Efficiency

“Mutual recognition frameworks like this have a direct and meaningful impact on how we deliver care.

“By reducing administrative barriers and creating clearer, more consistent rules for the movement of goods across Canada, we can streamline procurement, improve supply chain reliability and ensure clinicians have timely access to the equipment and tools they need.

“These agreements will help us operate more efficiently, reduce costs and ultimately support better, faster care for patients across Nova Scotia.

“We’re pleased to see this momentum nationally, and we look forward to the benefits this will bring to front-line care.”

— Derek Spinney, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, and Chief Financial Officer, Nova Scotia Health



“We support this agreement, which takes real steps toward reducing barriers and aligning trucking rules across provinces and territories.

“For businesses like ours, this means fewer delays, clearer requirements, and a more predictable environment for moving goods across Canada.

“Streamlining regulations and improving co-ordination will save time, lower costs and help strengthen Canada’s internal supply chains.”

— Bruce Bowser, Chair, AMJ Campbell

Quick Facts:

– interprovincial exports contribute about 17 per cent of Nova Scotia’s gross domestic product and make up about half of Nova Scotia’s total exports (about 49 per cent of all goods and services)

– in 2024, the value of Nova Scotia’s interprovincial exports was nearly $31.3 billion

– one-third of Canadian businesses participated in internal trade by buying or selling goods across provincial or territorial borders

– according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, removing internal trade barriers could grow Canada’s economy by as much as $200 billion annually, or about $5,100 per person

– in Canada, trucking regulation is a shared responsibility across federal, provincial and territorial governments



