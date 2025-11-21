A happy looking Isla at her furever home. (Submitted photo)

DARTMOUTH: Good news for a doggies that had long sought its furever home.

Last week, The Laker News featured 26-pound Isla, a sweet loving Siberian Husky mix.

Dogs like Isla, as our story said, face significantly tougher odds of adoption due to their size and other factors, leading to heartbreakingly long shelter stays.

She’s been under the care of Nova Scotia SPCA sporadically since 2022.

Well good news has come mid-week. Isla has been adopted and is now part of a family that includes one of her littermates.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition will also provide a year’s worth of specialty Hill’s Prescription Diet food to ensure Isla is happy and healthy in her well-deserved new home.

The family shared the following: Isla has been a wonderful addition to our family. She’s incredibly sweet and loves playing with her sister Luna—who also happens to be her littermate.

“Bringing Isla home was one of the best decisions we’ve made. She’s settled in perfectly and truly found her forever home.”