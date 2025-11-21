The Laker News

Spryfield area councillor Cuttell elected as HRM Deputy Mayor

ByPat Healey

Councillor Patty Cuttell is the new Deputy Mayor. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: District 11 Councillor Patty Cuttell was elected this past week by her fellow councillors to serve for the next year as Deputy Mayor for the Halifax Regional Municipality.

“Deputy Mayor Cuttell brings significant professional experience to her role, including her national leadership at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities,” said Halifax Regional Municipality Mayor Andy Fillmore.

“On a personal note, I’ve had the great pleasure of working with her in our previous roles and look forward to that continued partnership.”

The new Deputy Mayor takes over from Deputy Mayor Tony Mancini, who held the position for the past 12 months.

Cuttel said the thrust placed in her by her colleagues means a great deal. She was looking forward to working closely with the Mayor’s Office, Council and residents to represent Halifax with pride and move our shared priorities forward.

“I believe success in the coming year will depend on teamwork and shared responsibility,” said Cuttell.

“I will do everything I can to strengthen that work, to be a connector, a collaborator, and a representative who reflects the values we all share with integrity and accountability.”

Cuttell was first elected in 2020 to represent Spryfield – Sambro Loop.

The Deputy Mayor has a Master’s degree in Urban and Rural Planning from the Technical University of Nova Scotia and brings over 20 years of experience working with communities throughout the Atlantic Provinces.

For more information on Regional Council, visit: halifax.ca/city-hall 

