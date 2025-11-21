Province announces Winter RV support at Shubie campground

Opportunities and Social Development Minister Barb Adams speaks to some of the workers at a sod turning in Fall River. (Healey file photo)

DARTMOUTH: People renting RV spaces at Shubie Campground in Dartmouth will be able to stay and access supports this winter, with funding from the Province.



“We’re committed to offering more safe, supported options for people as the temperatures drop,” said Barbara Adams, Minister of Opportunities and Social Development.

“Allowing a winter stay at Shubie Park gives residents certainty, connection and access to wraparound supports as we continue to focus on creating long-term, sustainable housing options for Nova Scotians experiencing or at risk of homelessness.”



Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) will receive about $160,000 to keep up to 17 spaces open for rent and to support winter operations in 2025-26.



Municipal outreach teams will address any site-related concerns, ensure guests have access to adequate food, and provide navigation support for healthcare or social services.

They will also work with people staying at the campground to find long-term housing solutions, including offering referrals to long-term supportive housing and supporting applications for the provincial rent supplement program.

Essential services such as drinking water, snow clearing, wastewater services and garbage collection will continue to be provided.



HRM is working with eight people who have already moved into the campground. Each site costs $250 per month and includes electricity.



Quotes:

“We’re finding compassionate solutions that provide safe, dignified alternatives for those in vulnerable situations. Indoor spaces are a better option than sleeping rough, especially as winter approaches. The municipality will continue working together with the Province to address housing insecurity.”

— Andy Fillmore, Mayor, Halifax Regional Municipality



Quick Facts:

– in 2024, the Province provided HRM $145,000 for 17 sites at Shubie Campground; in 2023 it spent $180,000 to keep 12 spots open, which included winterizing costs

– campground residents must be willing to work with municipal outreach staff and add their names to the HRM By-Name List of people experiencing homelessness, to connect to other housing options and supports

– more information about HRM programs and services is available by calling 311