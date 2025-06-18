SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Two-time Oxford 250 winner Cole Butcher is excited to get back to where his racing journey began – the Maritime Por Stock Tour and Scotia Speedworld.

Butcher will make his return for this special appearance on Saturday night at the FGI Maritime Pro Stock Tour’s Nova Truck Centres 150 in support of Special Olympics Nova Scotia.

He will wheel the no. 53 Atlantic Tiltload hot road that he won his Pro Stock Tour championship in.

“I’m just looking forward to getting home and hitting the track before the home fans,” said Butcher. ‘The competition has been pretty stiff the last couple of years.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Scotia Speedworld and racing with my family team again.”

Butcher, the current ASA STARS National Tour points leader, will be among a strong field of 19 from the Pro Stock tour registered to take the green flag on Saturday June 21 at 4 p.m.

Fans can expect an action-packed afternoon of high-octane racing at the track located just outside Halifax.

The on-track action will start with Atlantic Tiltload Heat Races at 4 pm, which will set the field for the Nova Truck Centres 150.

The grandstands will open at 1 pm.

Prior to feature racing fans will enjoy a Maritime Car Wash Street Stock feature as well as a100 lap Maritime Allstar Sportsman feature.

Returning for 2025 is the Nova Truck Centres truck parade, featuring incredible rigs of all shapes and sizes.

The parade will take place immediately following the MASS race.

Butcher’s mindset is on one thing for the Nova Truck Centres 150 –win.

“I feel like Ashton will be good, Cory will b good, Jarrett will be good so we should be up there with them,” he said.

The championship chase remains unchanged since the Kenny U-Pull 150.

Cory Hall (Jolicure, NB) continues to lead the points chase followed by Ashton Tucker (Miramichi, NB), Austin MacDonald (Pictou, NS), Jarrett Butcher (Porter’s Lake, NS) and Jordan Veinotte (Porter’s Lake, NS) who are the current top five chasers respectively.

Tickets for grandstand seating are available now at www.eventbrite.ca with adult tickets priced at $30.00, youth tickets at $10.00 (for those aged 8-15), and children aged 7 and under admitted free of charge.

Pits tickets are also available for $35.00 and can be purchased at the back gate on race day.

For those who prefer to purchase tickets at the gate, grandstand seating tickets will also be available on race day.

EXPECTED ENTRY LIST –Nova Truck Centres 150 (as of June 18)

#08- Nicholas Naugle – Dartmouth, NS

#0- Sam Rogers – Lower Onslow, NS

#2- Ashton Tucker – Miramichi, NB

#11 – Marty Prevost – Fall River, NS

#11v – Jordan Veinotte – Porters Lake, NS

#13 – Austin MacDonald – Pictou, NS

#25 – Ryan VanOirschot – Antigonish, NS

#25G –Gage Gilby – Enfield, NS

#26 – Braden Langille – Shubenacadie, NS

#30 – Stephen Lively – Shubenacadie, NS

#32 – Chris Hughes – Brackley Beach, PE

#36 – Gary Elliott– Truro, NS

#44 – Caden Tufts – Timberlea, NS

#53 – Cole Butcher – Mooresville, NC

#54 – Jarrett Butcher – Porter’s Lake, NS

#72 – Tylor Hawes – Porter’s Lake, NS

#80 – Alex Johnson – Enfield, NS

#83 – Cory Hall – Jolicure, NB

#88– Russell Smith Jr – Lakeside, NS

