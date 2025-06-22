OSTREA LAKE: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that a comfort centre opened at 5 pm on June 22 to assist residents impacted by the fire in the Ostrea Lake area located at the Eastern Shore Community Centre, 67 Park Road, Musquodoboit Harbour.

The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that based on a recommendation from the Province of Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR), residents from the following areas can return to their homes starting at 8 p.m.:

Ostrea Lake Road, from Civic # 320, northwards, up to Highway 7

Birchwood Lane

Lailia Lane

Sunset Lane

Please note that a map will be posted on halifax.ca as soon as possible.

The evacuation order remains in place until further notice for all other areas:

Ostrea Lake Road, from Civic # 320 to the south, as far as Civic # 655 (which is the next nearest property to Civic # 607)

Reflection Lane

Heselton Drive

The RCMP has reopened Highway 7 to traffic and advised that officers will remain in the area, in the event a road closure is required due to changing conditions.

Residents who are close to the fire are advised to close all windows and doors, shut down air exchangers and stay inside until air quality conditions improve.

At 8 p.m., some residents were allowed back in to their homes. This map indicates the re-entry zone areas:

(HRM photo)

The comfort centre is open to all residents who have been impacted by the fire.

Comfort centres are temporary daytime accommodations where food and water are provided, as well as a place to charge devices and receive up-to-date information, when residents are impacted by prolonged power outages, extreme temperatures or other significant events.

