Tide Fest just a week away; plenty of fun planned for community by organizers

Getting ready to go down the slide on a bouncy castle inflatable at Tide Fest 2025. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The summer fun kicks into high gear next weekend as East Hants Tide Fest is held over three days.

The main events for July 24-26 will take place at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Here is a look at the headlining music performers over Friday and Saturday night.

Planning on attending either night of concerts? Plan ahead and be safe with our amazing partnership with Community Rider and NSLC.

Get your music tickets at our 2025 prices. Friday is $25, Saturday is $35, or better yet a weekend pass for $55. Tickets will be $5 more at the door for each option.

Friday July 24 with headliner RUCKUS, and special guest MONKEY’S UNCLE.

Saturday July 25 with headliner SHAYDID, and special guests NORTH OF TEN and FROM LEATHER TO PLAID.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/come-home-east-hants-46592972623

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here’s a look at the Saturday fun: 10 am to 2 pm Family Fun Fair.

Bouncy castles; Henna; face painting; food trucks; and more!!

Ice hockey too at Rink B in the Sportsplex all weekend, put on by Renew Health and ADAPT Performance.

Thanks Brian and Brad!!

Get the day started on Saturday with the Tide Fest Breakfast at Riverview United Church put on by Summer Camps Unplugged.

It will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Riverview United Church is at 760 Hwy 2 in Elmsdale.

Come on out and enjoy a delicious breakfast!

ADVERTISEMENT:

ADVERTISEMENT:

ADVERTISEMENT: