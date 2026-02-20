Communities, Culture, Tourism, Heritage issues statement on museums, VIC closures

A Visitor Information Centre sign. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: The provincial Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism, and Heritage issued a statement on the closure of museums and visitor information centres across the province.

The spokesperson said that museums play a key role in preserving and sharing our heritage.

“To protect that work for future generations, we’re taking steps to modernize the Nova Scotia Museum system,” said Meredith Hand.

“Nova Scotia has more provincial museum sites than any other province.

“With 28 sites and more than 240 buildings, the system has grown complex and increasingly difficult to maintain. As a result, we need to adapt and focus our efforts where they will make the most difference.”

Hand said that staff at three museum sites were notified that those locations will be closing. The sites are Prescott House, the Fisherman’s Life Museum, and Sutherland Steam Mill.

“We considered several factors in deciding which sites to close, including attendance and changing visitor expectations,” she said. “At these locations, attendance has remained low, with some drawing only 1,000 visitors a year.

“These closures will allow us to prioritize museums and programs that reach more people.

She said these are difficult decisions, and that the province recognizes the impact on employees and their families.

“We’re grateful for their service and the care they’ve shown in sharing the stories that reflect our province,” said Hand. “Protecting Nova Scotia’s heritage remains our priority.

“These changes will help ensure our museum system is sustainable and can continue serving visitors for years to come.

As for the Visitro Information Centres closures, the department said the way people travel has changed.

“Visitors plan their trips online and expect information at their fingertips,” said Hand. We need to change with them.”

“Tourism Nova Scotia is modernizing how we deliver visitor information, so it reflects how people travel today.

“As part of this shift, the Visitor Information Centre at the New Brunswick border just outside Amherst will operate seasonally from May to October instead of year-round.”

She said the remaining Visitor Information Centres in Yarmouth, Port Hastings, Peggy’s Cove and the Halifax airport are now permanently closed.

“We will continue to invest in digital tools, strategic marketing and industry partnerships that connect visitors to experiences across the province.

“This includes support for more than 40 community visitor information centres that provide advice and local recommendations, encouraging visitors to stay longer and explore more.”

Hand said as they modernize how they serve visitors, they’re also improving how they measure industry performance.

“We’re developing a process for reporting tourism statistics that will provide more reliable intelligence to guide decisions and drive growth,” said Hand.

“As part of this shift, we will no longer conduct manual visitor counting at the New Brunswick border and at the Halifax airport.

“We recognize these changes have an impact on employees and their families. We’re grateful for their service and their commitment to welcoming visitors to our province.”



Hand said that tourism remains a major economic driver for Nova Scotia.

“These initiatives support the goals of the Tourism Sector Strategic Plan and position the industry for long-term, sustainable growth,” she said. “By modernizing how we share information and measure success, we’re ensuring our province stays competitive and welcoming in a rapidly changing travel landscape.”