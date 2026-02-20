Nova Scotia Health launches new infant feeding centre in Central Zone

The poster that is being used by NS Health for promotion of the Infant Feeding Centre. (NS Health photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Nova Scotia Health Public Health and Primary Health Care are partnering to offer a new avenue for infant feeding support in Central Zone.

Beginning this month, parents and caregivers can access specialized, one-on-one feeding guidance at the Public Health Infant Feeding Centre, offered weekly at the Mumford Professional Centre (6960 Mumford Road, Halifax).

The new Centre is designed to help families navigate common feeding challenges, including latching, positioning, milk supply, pumping, and more. Experienced Public Health nurses will provide individualized support to help parents feel confident and informed in their feeding journey.

“Learning to feed your baby is one of the important parts of early parenting. Our goal is to ensure families feel supported every step of the way,” said Katherine Malec, Early Years Manager for Central Zone Public Health.

This service builds on the work done by Public Health nurses across the province, who offer in-home and community-based infant feeding support, including:

· One-on-one feeding assessments

· Help with latching and positioning for breastfeeding or chestfeeding

· Support to determine if baby is getting enough milk

· Solutions for common feeding challenges

· Guidance on pumping, milk expression and safe storage of milk

· Tips for feeding while returning to work

· Education on newborn feeding behaviours

· Support for bonding and responsive, cue-based feeding

· Support for safe formula preparation and feeding

· Help connecting clients with community and healthcare services and resources

While many common feeding challenges can be addressed by Public Health nurses, more complex medical issues, like tongue ties, will be supported by the nurse practitioner associated with the clinic when needed, or referred to another provider.

“The partnership with Public Health strengthens support for patients and ensures new parents can access the right care, at the right time, based on their individual needs, with guidance and navigation available at every step,” said Kolten MacDonell, Director, Primary Health Care, Central Zone, Nova Scotia Health.

The Public Health Infant Feeding Centre offers appointments every Tuesday.

To book, families can call 902-221-2366 or email PublicHealthIFC@nshealth.ca.

Referrals can also be made by healthcare providers and community organizations supporting families.

For more information about Public Health’s infant feeding support services across Nova Scotia, visit www.nshealth.ca/infant-feeding-support.