Community Grief Circle being held in Fall River

A community grief circle will be held at Choice Health in Fall River on Nov. 10 from 6-7 p.m. (Pexels.com photo)

FALL RIVER: A community grief circle is being planned for Nov. 10 in Fall River.

The night is being organized by the counsellors at Choice Health Centre on Fall River Rd.

The grief circle will be held on Monday, November 10, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It will be facilitated by Cynthia Baird (Registered Counseling Therapist) and Isaac Leblanc (Registered Social Worker).

This event is completely free and open to everyone in the community.

The goal is to provide a safe and supportive space for anyone seeking support.