Donations of winter outerwear sought for the Big Give on Nov. 15

The Big Give is looking for your winter wear. (Submitted photo)

ELMSDALE: A final appeal is being put to the community for donations of winter outerwear for the Big Give, set for Nov. 15 in Elmsdale.

Donations are only a trickle of their usual amount, Community Offering Assistance Together Association president Catherine Miller said. The Big Give will run from 9 am to 12 p.m. at 224 Hwy 214 in Elmsdale.

People are encouraged to check your closets for the following items you may be able to donate

Winter weight coats. All sizes but emphasis on larger adult. Men and women’s 2x to 5X Working zippers please

Snow suits and / or jackets and pants separately. Good condition with working zippers please. All sizes

Hats and mittens. Gloves too. All sizes.

The drop off locations are as follows:

Elmsdale area. Lenos stop shop in Elmsdale or Enfield Legion basement Tue and Thur afternoon 1-3 pm.

Miller’s doorstep at 575 Highway 277. Dutch Settlement

Also a new spot is offered at Nova Scotia Works located in the Lloyd Matheson municipal building in Elmsdale 9-4 Monday to Friday.

The Carrolls Corner community center craft sale Nov 15 is also serving as a drop off during the sale.

Kennetcook area: Hants North food bank in Latties Brook Fridays from 12 to 3 pm

My Uniacke area: The public library during open hours.

Indian Brook : drop off at foodbank during their business hours.