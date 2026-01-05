Community meeting aimed at speeding concerns along Waverley Road

Councillor Tony Mancini. (Submitted photo/Facebook)

WAVERLEY: A community meeting is planned for this Thursday night to discuss concerns from residents over speeding along Waverley Road.

Tony Mancini, the HRM councillor for that area, posted on his socials about the meeting.

It will take place Thursday Jan. 8 starting at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Avery Room at the Fairbank Centre in Shubie Park, 54 Locks Road.

The meeting is being held due to numerous concerns regarding speeding and safety on Waverley Road.

Joining Mancini will be:

District 1 Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon

HRP East Divisional Commander, Inspector Jackson

RCMP Inspector Cory Bushell

Lucas Pitts, Executive Director of Public Works

Jill Morrison, Manager of Traffic Services & Road Safety

Roddy MacIntyre, Director of Traffic & Parking

Samantha Trask, Supervisor of Road Safety

MLA Tim Halman (who will update Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank MLA Brian Wong on the meeting)

Duncan Robertson with the Mayor’s Office

There is limited seating so if you are interested in attending, please email at tony.mancini@halifax.ca