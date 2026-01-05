Community meeting aimed at speeding concerns along Waverley Road

WAVERLEY: A community meeting is planned for this Thursday night to discuss concerns from residents over speeding along Waverley Road.
Tony Mancini, the HRM councillor for that area, posted on his socials about the meeting.
It will take place Thursday Jan. 8 starting at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Avery Room at the Fairbank Centre in Shubie Park, 54 Locks Road.
The meeting is being held due to numerous concerns regarding speeding and safety on Waverley Road.
Joining Mancini will be:
District 1 Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon
HRP East Divisional Commander, Inspector Jackson
RCMP Inspector Cory Bushell
Lucas Pitts, Executive Director of Public Works
Jill Morrison, Manager of Traffic Services & Road Safety
Roddy MacIntyre, Director of Traffic & Parking
Samantha Trask, Supervisor of Road Safety
MLA Tim Halman (who will update Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank MLA Brian Wong on the meeting)
Duncan Robertson with the Mayor’s Office
There is limited seating so if you are interested in attending, please email at tony.mancini@halifax.ca