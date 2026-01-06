The Laker News

N.S. Green Party condemns invasion of Venezuela

ByPat Healey

Jan 6, 2026 #Anthony Edmonds, #Donald Trump, #Green Party of N.S., #invasion, #U.S., #Venezuela
Anthony Edmonds, the Green Party of N.S. leader (Submitted photo)

WELLINGTON: The Green Party of Nova Scotia roundly condemns the unilateral, imperialist attack on
Venezuela, and the abduction of Nicolás Maduro.

“We recognize this action as part of a recent pattern of US aggression against sovereign states, as well as being part of a lengthy history of illegal US covert and overt intervention in South America, of which nearly every nation on that continent has been a target,” said N.S. Green Party Leader Anthony Edmonds in a statement released to media.

“We also recognize that similar threats are being made against Canada and Greenland, and that what has been done to others may also be done to us.”

“Irrespective of the legitimacy or quality of Maduro’s leadership, the United States has no legal or
moral authority upon which to base this explicitly oil-driven invasion of a sovereign nation,” he said.

“This attack has been publicly rationalized with the same sort of lies which launched the disastrous
war on Iraq, in which by some estimates a million Iraqis died.

“The Green Party of Nova Scotia stands against imperialism and violent aggression, everywhere,
now and always.”

