Community planning Keelin Party Nov. 16 in Mount Uniacke

Keelin. (Photo submitted/Facebook group/AP Photography)

MOUNT UNIACKE: A young boy and his family who is battling Ewing Sarcoma disease is getting a boost from the community.

Keelin is fighting Ewing Sarcoma, which is a cancer that that affects children/young adults.

He will be traveling with his parents to Penn State Children’s Hospital in the U.S in mid-March for a consultation with a Doctor in hopes they can better treat his cancer.

In the meantime, the community of Mount Uniacke and area is stepping up.

ADVERTISEMENT:

A touch-a-truck fundraiser event is being planned for Nov. 16.

It will take place at the Uniacke & District Fire Hall in Mount Uniacke from 1-3 p.m.

There will be baked goods and silent auction items up for grabs, plus those attending will get toe xplore and sit in some fire trucks. What is better than that?

A bouncy castle is also going to be setup so bring the family for some fun in support of Kellin and his family.

Let’s show Keelin and his family how much we’re behind this little warrior!