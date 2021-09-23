COVID-19: N.S. reporting one death, 41 new cases on Sept. 23

HALIFAX: A woman in her 80’s in the Central Zone has died, the province is reporting Sept. 23. Her death is related to COVID-19.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I want to offer condolences to the family and friends mourning the loss of their loved one today,” said Premier Tim Houston. “COVID-19 is still in our province and the actions of Nova Scotians are critical right now.

“Please get vaccinated, stay home if you are sick and continue to follow public health protocols.”

Nova Scotia is also reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 recoveries.Twenty-nine of the cases are in Central Zone. Nine are close contacts of previously reported cases. Two are related to travel. Eighteen are under investigation.There are signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.Seven cases are in Northern Zone. Six are close contacts of previously reported cases. One is under investigation.Three cases are in Western Zone. One is related to travel. One is a close contact of a previously reported case. One is under investigation.Two cases are in Eastern Zone. Both are close contacts of previously reported cases.“My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the woman who has passed,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “The vaccine can help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death. I urge Nova Scotians to get both doses and keep doing all you can to protect each other.”As of today, Nova Scotia has 147 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 11 people are in hospital COVID-19 units, including one in ICU.

On Sept. 22, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,357 tests.As of Sept. 22, 1,493,815 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 718,279 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.Since Aug. 1, there have been 556 positive COVID-19 cases and one death. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 408 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.Testing advice:Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for primary assessment centres across the province. Those with no symptoms are encouraged to use one of the primary assessment centres with drop-in testing, pop-up sites or public health mobile units if they want to be tested.

More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test.Anyone advised by public health that they were a close contact needs to complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results, unless they are fully vaccinated. If they are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the exposure date, they do not need to self-isolate as long as they are not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. They should still get tested and should monitor for symptoms up to 14 days after the exposure date.

If symptoms develop, they should get tested and self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

Symptoms and self-assessment:Nova Scotians should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours they have had or are currently experiencing:— cough (new or worsening)Or two or more of the following symptoms:— fever (chills, sweats)— headache— runny nose or nasal congestion— sore throat— shortness of breath or difficulty breathing