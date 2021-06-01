COVID19: 12 new cases reported; 91 recoveries on June 1

HALIFAX: The province is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 91 recoveries.

There are eight new cases in Central Zone. Six of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and two cases are under investigation.

Three cases are in Eastern Zone. Two of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and the other case is under investigation.



One case is in Northern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.



There is limited community spread in Central Zone. Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.



“I’m pleased to see our cases trending downward and Nova Scotians should be proud of their efforts,” said Premier Iain Rankin. “But just because we are seeing fewer cases does not mean we can disregard the public health measures.

“We are in a good position as we enter Phase 1 of our reopening plan tomorrow. Let’s continue do our part by following the public health protocols and getting tested for COVID-19.”

As of today, Nova Scotia has 369 active cases of COVID-19. There are 38 people in hospital, including 15 in ICU. The median age of people hospitalized in the third wave is 53 for non-ICU, and 55.5 for people in ICU.On May 31, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,576 tests.As of May 31, 588,991 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 43,561 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.“While I’m encouraged to see low case numbers being reported, I want to remind Nova Scotians to remain vigilant and follow all the public health measures and protocols,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “The quickest way we will work through our reopening plan is by adhering to the restrictions that are in place. The decision to move to the next phase is not only based on COVID-19 activity, but also on public health and testing capacity, hospitalizations and vaccination rates.”

Since April 1, there have been 3,837 positive COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 3,449 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.



Testing advice:

Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for primary assessment centres across the province. Those with no symptoms are strongly encouraged to use pop-up sites if they want to be tested.



More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting



Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test. Everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.



Anyone advised by public health that they were a close contact needs to complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results. If the close contact is symptomatic, everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.

Symptoms and self-assessment:Nova Scotians should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours they have had or are currently experiencing mild symptoms, including:— fever (i.e. chills/sweats) or cough (new or worsening)— sore throat— runny nose/nasal congestion— headache— shortness of breath/difficulty breathingPeople should call 811 if they cannot access the online self-assessment or wish to speak with a nurse about their symptoms.Anyone with symptoms should immediately self-isolate and book a test.