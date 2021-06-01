MILFORD: The Milford Foodland is one of several potential COVID19 exposure locations listed in the advisory issued on May 31 by Nova Scotia Health Public Health.

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access, or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

Foodland (2295 Highway 2, Milford) on May 26 between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including June 9.

Other locations in the Central, Northern and Eastern Zones are below as is one Halifax Transit bus route correction. In addition to media releases, all potential exposure notifications are listed here: http://www.nshealth.ca/covid-exposures.



For the following locations, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result, as are the other members of your household.

Superstore (210 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax) on May 25between 3:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including June 8.

Giant Tiger (379 Welton Street, Sydney) on May 30between 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including June 13.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, any passengers who were on the following transit routes for at least 15 minutes on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating, however, you are asked to get retested 6-8 days and 12-14 days after this exposure. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.

*CORRECTION – date (up to and including) for developing symptoms* Halifax Transit Route #9A (Greystone/Fotherby) which runs from Herring Cove & Fotherby to Barrington & Duke (northbound), on:

May 26 between 2:00 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.

May 27 between 6:45 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

May 28 between 11:35 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 11.

Please Note: Those being tested are encouraged to sign up for email notification of negative test results. To be eligible, you need to bring a provincial health card with you to your testing appointment. It can take up to 72 hours to receive test results. It is not unusual for two or more family members to be tested at the same time and receive results at different times.

Do not go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so. Please book an appointment online or call 811 and do not go to a pop-up rapid testing location.

Currently, anyone who traveled outside of Nova Scotia is expected to self-isolate alone for 14 days after arriving. If a person returning from non-essential travel outside of Nova Scotia is unable to isolate alone, then everyone in the home where they are isolating will have to self-isolate as well.

When Nova Scotia Health Public Health makes a public notification it is not in any way a reflection on the behaviour or activities of those named in the notification.

All Nova Scotians are advised to continue monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms and are urged to follow Public Health guidelines on how to access care. Up to date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus.