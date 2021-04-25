HALIFAX: Five new schools in the province are reporting COVID-19 connected cases, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development announced late Saturday night April 24.

Caledonia Junior High and Prince Andrew High School in Dartmouth, Citadel High School in Halifax, and Breton Education Centre in New Waterford reported one case each today, April 24.



Astral Drive Elementary, which was closed last week, also reported a case today.

Out of an abundance of caution, students in the Prince Andrew family of schools will learn from home until May 10. Schools will communicate with students and families on the arrangements for students to gather essential personal belonging, such as medication, specialized equipment, and learning resources, and technology if needed.



For a list of schools included in the Prince Andrew family of schools, go to: https://www.hrce.ca/about-hrce/school-administration/feeder-schools/prince-andrew-high-school-english .

Astral Drive Elementary is already closed as it is part of the Auburn High family of schools. Caledonia Junior High is a Prince Andrew High feeder school and will close until May 10.Citadel High School families will receive an update on Sunday, April 25 regarding timelines for when the building will reopen. Until the building is reopened, students will learn from home.Breton Education Centre will remain closed to students until Thursday, April 29. A deep cleaning will take place and students will learn from home during the closure. Families will receive an update on Wednesday, April 28.