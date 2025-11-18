Dartmouth man charged with drug trafficking after RCMP seize large quantity of drugs

An RCMP official relays information on the large seizure of drugs during a press conference. (Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Media Halifax photo)

HRM: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) has seized a large quantity of drugs and have charged a Dartmouth man with drug trafficking.

In September, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment SCEU began an investigation into the transportation of cocaine into the HRM.

Officers identified the drug transporter, Exile Antonino Sandulu, 38 years old, of Dartmouth, and monitored his movements.

The information was released during a media conference at RCMP Headquarters on Tuesday morning.

(Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

In a release, RCMP said that on September 29, at approximately 5:55 p.m., with the assistance of the RCMP NS Emergency Response Team, officers stopped an eastbound Nissan Quest driven by Sandulu on Hwy. 104, Colchester County.

A search of the Nissan Quest located 40 kilograms of cocaine and approximately 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills in a hidden vehicle compartment.

The street value of the cocaine and pills is estimated to be approximately $4,000,000.

Sandulu, has bee charged with two counts of drug trafficking.

He was released by the court and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on December 12.

File #: 25-130604