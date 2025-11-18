Westjet announces major expansion of service from Halifax Stanfield

Officials announce Westjet's expansion at Halifax Stanfield to transatlantic destinations. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX STANFIELD: WestJet announced a major expansion of its leisure travel network, reinforcing Halifax’s role as a critical transatlantic bridge and a dynamic gateway for both domestic and international travel.

The airline’s latest news introduces three new transatlantic destinations including Lisbon, Portugal (LIS), Madrid, Spain (MAD) and Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH), growing WestJet’s total transatlantic network from Halifax to nine connections and further enhancing connectivity for travellers on both sides of the Atlantic.

New service between Detroit, Michigan (DTW) and Halifax (YHZ) marks expanded transborder service planned for Summer 2026.

“WestJet is proud to invest in Halifax and to help open Europe to Canadians, and Canada to the world,” said Samantha Taylor, WestJet Group Executive Vice President and Chief Experience Officer.

“With shorter flight times, competitive fares and direct access to Europe’s cultural heartlands, Halifax is uniquely positioned to serve as Canada’s Atlantic gateway.”

Halifax key to WestJet’s overall strategic growth

This expansion aligns with WestJet’s commitment to balanced and sustainable growth, focusing on markets where it can make a meaningful impact.

Halifax’s strategic location, strong community ties and award-winning infrastructure make it the ideal launch point for this next chapter.

Origin Destination Peak Frequency Start date Halifax Madrid 4x weekly May 15, 2026 Halifax Lisbon* 4x weekly May 1, 2026 Halifax Copenhagen 4x weekly May 28, 2026 Halifax Detroit 7x weekly May 18, 2026

*Subject to government approval

WestJet’s expansion to Detroit builds on its successful partnership with Delta Air Lines, further enhancing its ability to deliver exceptional travel experiences, with onward connections to Delta’s U.S. network.

With the introduction of service between Halifax and Detroit, WestJet will be connecting guests to a Delta global hub, for the first time.

In addition to the three new European connections announced, WestJet will resume summer seasonal flying on all existing transatlantic routes from Halifax including service to Barcelona, Amsterdam, Dublin, Edinburgh, London Gatwick and Paris.

The airline will announce its remaining schedule for the Summer 2026 season, including additional domestic routes and frequency increases, in early 2026.

For more information regarding the routes announced today, visit WestJet.com.

Additional quotes

“WestJet’s continued growth at Halifax Stanfield is great news for our region. These four new non-stop services will complement WestJet’s six existing European destinations from Halifax Stanfield, reinforcing our status as North America’s most internationally connected airport of our size and a key Canadian gateway.

Each new route strengthens our global reach, offers travellers more choice, and fuels economic opportunity here at home.” – Joyce Carter, President & CEO of Halifax International Airport Authority

“WestJet’s expansion of their international and U.S. routes between Halifax and Europe with help the province establish new markets for our products and services, grow our economy and make it easier for more people to visit our province than ever before.

“The new direct WestJet routes between Halifax and Madrid, Copenhagen, Lisbon and Detroit, in addition to the continuation of their other routes, illustrates the airlines acknowledgement that Nova Scotia is a province that is open for business, and our economy is taking off.”

– Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Growth and Development, Province of Nova Scotia.

“Strengthening our direct connections to key markets, including Europe and the northeastern United States, enhances tourism, creates economic opportunities, and makes it easier for our residents and businesses to connect with the world.

“These new routes will bring more visitors to Halifax, support our local economy, and further position our city as a gateway to Atlantic Canada.

“Thank you, WestJet, for creating these connections and giving more opportunities for travelers to experience Halifax and the East Coast.” – Mayor Andy Fillmore, Halifax Regional Municipality

“We’re excited to welcome WestJet to Copenhagen. The new direct route to Halifax opens the door to unforgettable experiences in Eastern Canada and strengthens the ties between Scandinavia and Canada.

“It’s a win for Danish travelers and for the many Canadian guests who now have easier access to Copenhagen and onward connections across Europe.

“We look forward to a strong partnership and welcoming even more visitors from Canada.”

– CCO Copenhagen Airport, Peter Krogsgaard

“Canada is an important market, and we welcome WestJet’s first operation to Portugal, as well as the first flight from Halifax to Lisbon.

“The route is well aligned with our strategy to expand connectivity and drive tourism growth, having tourists throughout the territory, all year round.” – Carlos Abade, Turismo de Portugal President