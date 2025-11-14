Date announced for Elmsdale Christmas tree lighting

The Elmsdale Christmas tree all lit up. (Healey file photo)

ELMSDALE: Save the date for the Elmsdale Christmas Tree Lighting.

Organizers have announced the tree lighting at the Square in Elmsdale on Hwy 2 by the lights will take place on Nov. 28.

The big tree in front of Riverview United Church will be lit following some festive activities including food trucks, hot chocolate, and music at 7 p.m.

The event starts at 6 p.m.

A fire truck from the Elmsdale Volunteer Fire department will also be on site for children to explore.

Following the tree lighting there will be fireworks courtesy of Leno.

Santa has advised that he too will be visiting this year.

The tree lighting festivities is all organized through the Elmsdale Beautification Society.

Organizers say stay tuned for any additional details.