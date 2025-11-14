The Laker News

Rawdon fire to help Santa get letters from children beginning Nov. 17

ByPat Healey

Santa will be collecting letters left at Rawdon Fire hall beginning Nov. 17. (Submitted photo)

RAWDON: The Rawdon fire department said that Santa has been in touch with them.

The Jolly old elf has asked the firefighters if they would help him again this year with placement of his Letters to Santa mailbox at the department.

They have obliged so they can ensure children in their area of East Hants can send Santa a letter.

Santa has promised to get all the children a reply before the big day on Dec. 25.

The mailbox at Rawdon Volunteer Fire Department will be able to begin receiving letters to Santa on Nov. 17.

