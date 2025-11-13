N.S. Health issues alert after fatal overdose due to fake Dilaudid pills

Medicinal pills are pictured. (Pexels.com photo)

ENFIELD/SHUBENACADIE: Nova Scotia Health said it has received a report from a community source regarding a fatal overdose and awareness of a lot of fake Dilaudid pills in the drug supply in the region between Enfield and Shubenacadie.

Counterfeit pharmaceutical pills are in Nova Scotia:

• Counterfeit pills (fake or ‘pressed pills’) are potentially harmful – they are made to look identical to prescription pills, but they contain unexpected drugs and fillers

• Counterfeit hydromorphone tablets (D8s, ‘dillies’) may contain drugs like fentanyl, nitazenes, benzos or vet tranquilizers like xylazine or medetomidine.

• Fentanyl test strips only detect fentanyl – they do not detect nitazenes, hydromophone or other opioids.

• Naloxone will reverse an opioid overdose but not it won’t reverse a benzo or tranq toxicity. CALL 911 and use naloxone – it won’t hurt someone and could save their life if it’s an opioid overdose.

ADVERTISEMENT:

It can be hard to tell if a pill is real or fake. Assume all drugs from the internet or street supply are fake and could be stronger than you expect.

Prepare for the unexpected:

Use with a friend or call NORS (virtual spotting) 1-888-688-NORS – they’ll stay on the phone with you and get you help if needed. Go to an Overdose Prevention Site:

• ReFIX Halifax: 2151 Gottingen St. (902-209-9370)

• PeerSix Sydney: 75 Prince St. (902-567-1766)

Start low and go slow. Start with a small amount and see how your body reacts.

Avoid mixing drugs – Combining opioids, benzodiazepines, and alcohol greatly increases the risk of overdose and death.

Have naloxone ready – Naloxone can help with opioid overdoses, but it will NOT work on other substances, such as benzodiazepines.

Even if you’re unsure what substance caused an overdose, always give naloxone—it won’t harm the person, but it may help if opioids are involved.

ADVERTISEMENT:

If someone overdoses:

• Call 911 immediately – Tell them someone is unresponsive.

• Give naloxone if you have it. More than one dose may be needed if high potency opioids are involved. If there are no opioids, naloxone will be ineffective but will not cause harm – give it anyway.

• Stay with them and make sure they can breathe.

• If they stop breathing, perform CPR until help arrives.

You can get naloxone for free at most pharmacies and harm reduction programs.

Under the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, you cannot be charged for drug possession if you call 911 to help someone overdosing.

Do not be afraid to call for help.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Looking for help? You can contact:

• Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line – 1-888-429-8167

• Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868; Text CONNECT to 686868

• Mental Health and Addictions Intake Service – (Mon-Fri 8:30-4:30; Tues and Thurs until 8 pm) – 1-855-922-1122

• 211 Nova Scotia – information and referrals to community and social services: Call 2-1-1 or 1-855-466-4994; Email: help@ns.211.ca