HIAA welcomes new VP, People, Culture & Belonging

Roshanak Sadeghi-Zadeh. (HIAA Photo/submitted)

HALIFAX STANFIELD AIRPORT: The Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) is pleased to announce that Roshanak Sadeghi-Zadeh will join its Executive Management Team in January 2026 as Vice

President, People, Culture & Belonging.

Roshanak currently serves as Director, People and Belonging with IWK Health, a senior leadership role she has held for the past four years.

She brings more than 23 years of human resources leadership experience across the healthcare, municipal, and transportation sectors.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Roshanak to HIAA as head of the People Department,” said Joyce Carter, President & CEO at HIAA.

“Roshanak’s extensive experience in human resources, including labour relations and collective bargaining, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and employee engagement, combined with her collaborative leadership style, makes her the perfect addition to our team.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

In her new position at HIAA, Roshanak will oversee the People Department, which manages all aspects of HR, including labour and employee relations, organizational culture, recruitment, compensation and benefits, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), career development and succession planning.

“What drew me to this role is HIAA’s genuine commitment to people,” said Sadeghi-Zadeh.

“I look forward to building on a strong foundation and partnering with teams across the organization to nurture a culture where everyone feels they truly belong and can grow together.”

Roshanak holds a Master of Science degree, Graduate Diploma in Human Resources Management, Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) Designation, Strategic Human Resources Management – Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), change management and a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certificate.

She will officially join HIAA on January 5, 2026.

For more information on HIAA’s leadership team, visit https://halifaxstanfield.ca/airport-

authority/who-we-are/senior-leadership-team/