WAVERLEY: There’s going to be an East Coast Kitchen Party on Saturday night, all in support of a great cause.

Donair Supply will be the musical entertainment at the fundraiser in support of Dreams Take Flight at the Waverley Legion.

It will run from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. It is a 19+ event.

Tickets are able to be purchased at: East Coast Kitchen Party at the Waverley Legion

They are $25 in advance and include drink (limited to certain drinks).

If any tickets remain, they will be sold for $30 at the door.

Organizers encourage those coming out to not wait to buy at the door, as they expect this event to be sold out.

Besides the East Coast entertainment from Donair Supply, there will be fiddle performance from Meghan Simmonds.

The night will also feature a cash bar; 50/50; pub style canteen; silent auction; and more.

All proceeds from this event support Dreams Take Flight Atlantic.

Each year, Dreams Take Flight Atlantic takes 140 children from Atlantic Canada to Walt Disney World for one magical day.

These children would not have this opportunity at this time in their lives.

Dreams Take Flight Atlantic is a not-for-profit organization, meaning 100% of our funds raised go towards our children.