Communities have identified a need for grief

and emotional wellness supports

TRURO/HALIFAX: The Nova Scotia Hospice Palliative Care Association (NSHPCA) announced today that 14 organizations in Colchester, East Hants, and Cumberland Counties will receive funding through the Healing Pathways Community Grants.

The grants will be used to provide more local access to grief support, bereavement, and emotional wellness programs that promote healing, understanding, and support the needs identified by the community.

Funding totals $300,000 and organizations could apply for up to $50,000.

“Research is increasingly highlighting the complexity, volume, and lasting effects of grief on an individual’s health, social connections, and economic well-being,” says Tim Guest, Executive Director of NSHPCA.

“There is a strong need in Nova Scotia for more support for those experiencing grief, and we have the opportunity to assist local organizations in the healing process and positively impact their communities.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

In response to the Mass Casualty Commission, the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Nova Scotia Government have allocated funding to assist communities in the three counties.

Eligible organizations could apply for grants of up to $50,000.

The large number of applications received made the Committee’s decisions challenging, as each was tailored to meet the specific needs of the people they serve.

The successful applications covered a variety of projects, including children’s activities, memorial gardens, infrastructure improvements, and emergency training, among others.

“We recognize and support the positive impact that community leaders will have in delivering these programs to their respective communities,” says Diana Whalen, Chair of the Community Funding Committee and NSHPCA Board Members.

ADVERTISEMENT:

A list of recipients is attached and can be found on nshpca.ca and healingpathways.nshpca.ca

SUCCESSFUL APPLICANTS

SEPTEMBER 2024

1. Lukeslegacyns Memorial Society $17,490.00

2. STEPs on Arthur $4,801.69

3. Portapique Community Centre $45,000.00

4. Kemptown and Area Recreation Association $660.00

5. Truro & Colchester Chamber of Commerce $17,600.00

6. Wallace Area Development Association $48,000.00

7. Bass River Fire Brigade $12,344.30

8. West Colchester Medical Society $13,495.51

9. Millbrook First Nation/Millbrook Mental Health $46,350.00

10. Colchester East Hants Community Hospice Society $39,167.00

11. Cumberland County Hospice Palliative Care Society $45,246.00

12. Canadian Mental Health Association – Nova Scotia Division $6,654.42

13. Maggies Place Family Resource Centre (Cumberland) $3,100.00

14. Advocate & District Development Association (Advocate) $4365.40