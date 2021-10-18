Dragons baseball captures historic SSNS Division 1 championship

TRURO: Pitching depth and an offence with one goal in mind keyed Lockview High’s provincial championship win in Truro over the weekend.

The Dragons earned the right to their first-ever School Sport Nova Scotia (SSNS) Division 1 Baseball championship with a wildcard win earlier this month over Horton High.

At the SSNS Division 1 baseball championships, hosted by CEC, LHS went 1-1 9won-loss) in pool play which set up a rematch against Citadel High. LHS and Citadel last met in the Regional Championship final with Citadel coming out on top 10-3.

The rematch did not disappoint.

It turned out to be a defensive battle with a classic pitching duel thrown in to add to the drama as the teams went scoreless after the full 7 innings.

In the extra inning it was Dragons starting pitcher Lucas Taylor who provided the heroics hitting a solo home run over the left field fence in a thrilling 2-0 LHS victory.

The win secured LHS a spot in the provincial final versus host CEC.

In the final, it was Lockview’s pitching depth that proved to be too much for the host team as the Fall River squad went on to claim their historic SSNS Division 1 Baseball Championship banner with a dominant 13-2 win.