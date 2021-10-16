LANTZ: If it wasn’t for the goaltending of Grant Sanford, the East Hants Junior Penguins would have stood no chance to even attempt a rally in NSJHL play on Oct. 15.

The Cole Harbour Capstone Colts came out flying before about 125 fans at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz and never looked back, holding what had looked like a good offensive package in the earlier games of the Pens to just 20 shots on goal in a 4-1 win.

The Colts scored twice in a 1:42 span in the third period to coast to the win.

Sanford was peppered in goal by the Colts with 44 shots. He stopped 40 of those pucks.

Bruen Fisher was the lone Penguin to breakthrough a solid Josh MacArthur in the Cole Harbour net with a third period goal to tie the game up. But the Colts scored twice in a span of 1:42 to make it 3-1, going on to the 4-1 victory.

East Hants’ Bruen Fisher heads in on the Colts net. (Healey photo)

East Hants Pens goalie Grant Sanford bobbles the puck after it hit him during game action. (Healey photo)

Evan McHenry and Nick Veinot had the assists in the game.

East Hants had the only penalties in the game despite Sanford being whacked at by Cole Harbour players several times after the refs had blown the whistle.

Penguin defender Noah Parent watches his man in front of goalie Grant Sanford. (Healey photo)

The Pens don’t have much time to regroup as they head to Liverpool on Saturday night to battle the Privateers. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

East Hants is back home next Friday night Oct. 22 when they entertain the Privateers in a rematch. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at the East Hants Sportsplex.