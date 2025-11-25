Dragons boys hockey team start season on fire, sit in third place

The leadership group of the LHS Dragons boys hockey team. Trent Peveril- captain; and assistants Alex Damczyk; Liam Conlon and Owen Sheehan. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: The Lockview High Dragons boys hockey team is on fire to start the high school hockey season.

The Dragons are in third place in Tier 1 of the Metro High School Hockey League with a 7-3-0-0 record (won-loss-shootout win-shootout loss).

In a recent game, the team defeated Halifax West 8-6 led by Owen Sheehan.

Sheehahn, who had played two years in U18 Major before coming fully to Lockview, had four goals to power the offence, while Liam Conlon recorded two goals.

Single tallies were scored by Alex Damczyk and Ben Sutherland.

Owen Sheehan in action. (Submitted photo)

In games this week, Lockview faced Woodlawn in Bedford on Monday night losing 6-3 with Conlon scoring two.

Sutherland had the other tally.

The Dragons were set to face Islandview at Cole Harbour on Tuesday night.

No scoring was available when this was published after supper on Tuesday night.